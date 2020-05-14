Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 16,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,619. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Metlife by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.