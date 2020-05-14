Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 100 ($1.32). Investec’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.70 ($3.92).

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 75.44 ($0.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.78. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, equities analysts predict that Metro Bank will post 8690.999864 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80). Also, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($53,275.45).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

