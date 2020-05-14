Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBNKF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

