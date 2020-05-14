Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $690.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $694.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.