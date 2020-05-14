M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Great Western Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GWB) Head-To-Head Comparison

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

96.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Great Western Bancorp -107.84% 8.76% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.06 $167.37 million $2.94 3.95

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for M&F Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.48%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.