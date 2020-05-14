Michael James Callahan Sells 14,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $907,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Michael James Callahan sold 30,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $1,468,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $777,960.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $698,940.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $622,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,368,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,678. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a PE ratio of -434.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

