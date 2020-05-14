Michael S. Dunlap Purchases 1,347,200 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 116,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 47.39 and a quick ratio of 47.39. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,143 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 192,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,792,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

