Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

MIST stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

