Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

MIST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 604,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,272. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

