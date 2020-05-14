MineBee (MB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,151.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. MineBee has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $19,151.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02005422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170014 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.