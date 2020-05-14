MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

