Mirati Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of MRTX opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

