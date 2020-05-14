MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.66. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

