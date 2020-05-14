Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 5,631,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

