Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

