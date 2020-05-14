Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 967 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,933. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

