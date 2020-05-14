Mitek Systems (MITK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

5/1/2020 – Mitek Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Mitek Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

3/25/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $364.05 million, a PE ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 344.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 785,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

