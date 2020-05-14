Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

