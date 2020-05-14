MonaCoin Price Tops $1.42 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $93.50 million and $5.67 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00014696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Fisco. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,679.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.98 or 0.02097011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.02507199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00452833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00660068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064763 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00444064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Zaif, Fisco, QBTC, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bitbank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

