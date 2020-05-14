Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

