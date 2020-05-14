Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells $330,350.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MNST traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

