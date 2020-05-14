Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,420 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

