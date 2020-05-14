Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,256 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,629,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.95. 1,452,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,003. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

