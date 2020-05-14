Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,765. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

