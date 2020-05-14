Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 552,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,066,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $96.86. 1,870,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,841. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.