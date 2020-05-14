Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

