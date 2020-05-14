Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. 5,633,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

