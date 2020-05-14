Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

