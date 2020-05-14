Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. 10,615,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,135. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

