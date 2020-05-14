Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 648,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,135. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

