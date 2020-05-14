Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 21,152 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 479,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,468,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 30,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 7,405,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.