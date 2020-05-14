Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,205 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 1,371,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,812. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

