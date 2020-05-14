Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 19.8% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Moody’s worth $177,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $14,243,187. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Moody’s stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.87. 1,117,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

