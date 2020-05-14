Morgan Stanley Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Underweight

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,729,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,011. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.