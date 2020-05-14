Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 412” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 412 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 378.12.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.