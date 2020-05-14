Morgan Stanley Upgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Equal Weight

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SMICY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

