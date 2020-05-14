Motco Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motco grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 88,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

