MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $975.75 million during the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MOWI ASA/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHGVY. DNB Markets cut MOWI ASA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded MOWI ASA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

