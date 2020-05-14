MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

MSA stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 235,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,148. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

