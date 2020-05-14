MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. MSG Networks reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 28,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

