MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.65% of MTS Systems worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in MTS Systems by 646.6% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 88,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 60,470 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,712. The company has a market cap of $350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.