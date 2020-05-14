Mueller Water Products, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MWA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 79,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 102.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

