Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Murphy USA worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Murphy USA by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 4,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,776. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

