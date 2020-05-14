Mustang Bio Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92).

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

MBIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,463. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.