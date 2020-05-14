NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get NASDAQ:DKNG alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 4,705,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,073. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

NASDAQ:DKNG Company Profile

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.