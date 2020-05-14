National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.41.

Shares of EFN stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.13. 1,096,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

