National Bank Financial Weighs in on Absolute Software’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Absolute Software in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.01. 130,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,563. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 48.51.

In other news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,210,914.65.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

