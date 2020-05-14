National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gran Tierra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$168.86 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTE. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

GTE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 1,328,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,877. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

