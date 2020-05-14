National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.98% of National Fuel Gas worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after buying an additional 1,144,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 725,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,195. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

