National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

